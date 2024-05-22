WATCH: Kelly Rowland Gets in Verbal Altercation with Guard at Cannes Film Festival

Cameras at the Cannes Film Festival picked up Kelly Rowland confronting security guards on the red carpet.

While on the carpet for the European film Marcello Mio, Rowland was being led by a woman guard, whom she had a message for. The guard’s response seemed to irk Rowland, who then gave her a piece of her mind.

You can see the stills and the video below.

