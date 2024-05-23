Champion®, the iconic brand that created the world’s first hoodie over 80 years ago, is set to launch a groundbreaking innovation this Mental Health Awareness Month: the Champion Weighted Hoodie. Scheduled to hit stores and online platforms in September, this new product is designed to support mental health through the scientifically proven benefits of worn pressure.

The Champion Weighted Hoodie weighs 8 pounds, distributing weight evenly across the arms, chest, back, and hood. This design mirrors the therapeutic effects of weighted blankets, known to alleviate symptoms of stress, anxiety, and various neurodivergent conditions.

“As a lifestyle brand born from sport, our purpose is to Champion a better tomorrow and support

meaningful causes through innovation,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, Global President at Champion.

“For me, the creation of the Weighted Hoodie prototype represents another step in our pursuit of

crafting products with purpose that catalyze real impact. We are committed to listening to what

our consumers and communities want and creating solutions through our products. The

Weighted Hoodie is a perfect example of that, as mental health concerns and daily life stress is

a consistent throughline in our community listening. The inspiration for this came not only from

our consumers, but from witnessing people in our own lives using weighted products for

comfort. We want people to speak about mental health and destigmatize the needs that these

products can meet. Champion is committed to giving individuals the support they need with

adaptive fashion.”

Key features of the Champion Weighted Hoodie include premium, non-toxic microglass beads that are odor-free and machine washable. The hoodie is also reversible, offering a textural, quilted, soft, smooth side to provide diverse sensory experiences. An innovative stowaway label pocket caters to those with sensory sensitivities, ensuring comfort and practicality. An extra-long cotton drawcord is also incorporated to help those with fidgeting tendencies.

“While the benefits of weighted products for neurodivergent populations and those affected by

certain mental health conditions have been widely studied, we’re finding that this category of

adaptive clothing can actually serve a far larger population,” says Dr. Kerri McBee-Black,

Assistant Professor and Helen Allen Faculty Fellow in the Textile and Apparel Management

Department at the University of Missouri. “Feelings of ‘comfort, safety, and security’ are among

the most common terms showing up in our research for the Champion Weighted Hoodie

prototype, feelings that anyone can benefit from. My team and I are eager to continue evolving

the functionality of weighted wearables, and also explore new avenues of accessible and

adaptive apparel that can have a massive impact on the community at large.”

Maintaining Champion’s legacy of quality, the hoodie is crafted from the brand’s signature Reverse Weave Fabric, known for its cozy vintage comfort. The proprietary C Onion Quilt construction ensures the weight is balanced perfectly, enhancing the hoodie’s therapeutic benefits.

The Champion Weighted Hoodie represents a significant step forward in combining fashion with mental health support, reinforcing Champion’s commitment to innovation and well-being.