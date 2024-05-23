Fresh off the heels of the electrifying “Pass The Mic Live!” event at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, DJ Cassidy, the maestro behind the musical phenomenon, is gearing up for a groundbreaking Las Vegas residency that promises to revolutionize the city’s entertainment scene. Set to debut on July 5th at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, this unprecedented residency will feature a star-studded lineup of Hip Hop icons, creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for audiences.

The “Pass The Mic Live!” Las Vegas residency will be a musical extravaganza unlike anything The Strip has seen before. DJ Cassidy, along with Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, and Doug E. Fresh, will take center stage, uniting as “The Rap Pack” to deliver an unforgettable showcase of talent and collaboration. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Rat Pack of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop, DJ Cassidy aims to recreate the magic of old-school Vegas entertainment with a modern Hip Hop twist.

Joining DJ Cassidy and his esteemed collaborators on select dates throughout the residency will be a roster of iconic special guests, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage. From Public Enemy to Akon, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Too $hort, and Warren G, the lineup reads like a who’s who of Hip Hop royalty. These legendary artists will add depth and diversity to an already star-studded lineup, ensuring that each show is a one-of-a-kind experience for fans.

Advertisement

DJ Cassidy expresses his excitement for the residency, stating, “I am truly honored to share a stage with my musical heroes… to create an experience that will go down in Vegas history.” With the support of Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, as well as music mogul Steve Rifkind, founder of Loud and SRC Records, DJ Cassidy’s vision for the residency is set to become a reality.

The “Pass The Mic Live!” Las Vegas residency is the culmination of a four-year journey that began with DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking “Pass The Mic” series. Through viral episodes and BET television specials, Cassidy brought together over 220 legendary superstars spanning four decades, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, and many more. Now, with the residency, DJ Cassidy continues to push the boundaries of live musical experiences, uniting artists who have left an indelible mark on Hip Hop culture.

Bakkt Theater, known for hosting successful residencies for artists like Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and Gwen Stefani, provides the perfect backdrop for DJ Cassidy’s innovative showcase. Tickets for “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! The Iconic Las Vegas Residency” are available now, offering audiences the chance to witness history in the making as Hip Hop’s finest come together for a celebration of music, collaboration, and culture.

Special Guest Schedule

July 5: Raekwon / Ghostface Killah

July 6: Public Enemy

July 12: Akon

July 13: Akon

July 19: Jermaine Dupri / Da Brat

July 20: Too $hort / Warren G