Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just added method actor to his resume with his uncanny transformation in “The Smashing Machine.” The Rock will play 2-time UFC champion Mark Kerr, a former wrestler turned MMA star who later suffered from addiction. The film from A24 is written and directed by Benny Safdie.

The first look images are here and Johnson is nearly unrecognizable.

According to A24’s synopsis, “The Smashing Machine” is based on Kerr’s life as he “struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.”

Variety reports the film will also star Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, The Fall Guy) as Kerrs’s wife, Dawn Staples.

The two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion also won the World Vale Tudo Championship tournament, the NCAA National Wrestling Championship, the National Freestyle Championship, the ADCC World Submission Championship, and the PRIDE FC Heavyweight Championship. So, basically, he was an icon with one helluva story. One can only imagine Johnson will play the heck out of this role.

Safdie will executive produce under Out for the Count. Eli Bush and David Kopland are executive producing. A24 is producing with Johnson and Dany Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions.