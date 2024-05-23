Champagne937, the dynamic hip hop force hailing from Dayton, Ohio, has swiftly become a game-changer in the music industry. As the CEO and co-founder of the innovative brand and record label, Jetway Records – an acronym for “Just Enjoy The Way” – he’s not just making waves, but creating a movement.

Before orchestrating his rise in music, Champagne937 showcased his prowess as a College Quarterback, laying the foundation for his journey into the music industry. The launch of his EP, Free Throws Vol 1, marked a pivotal moment in his career, featuring standout singles like “Party City”, “Big Jets”, and “George Jetson”, captivating audiences on various streaming platforms nationwide.

In the vibrant backdrop of Miami, Champagne937’s journey took an exciting turn when he secured a collaboration with none other than hip hop legend Trina, adding a legendary touch to his repertoire.

Following this milestone, his Off The Porch interview provided an intimate glimpse into Champagne937’s life, delving into his upbringing and the struggles he faced entering the music industry. This raw and authentic narrative resonated with fans, catapulting his following to new heights and solidifying his status as an artist who not only knows how to ‘Enjoy The Way’ but someone with a compelling story to tell.

The success only intensified with the release of the single and accompanying music video, “Heavy Crown”, garnering widespread acclaim. Champagne937’s star reached new heights after a standout performance of his hit single, “See You Again”, during the electrifying From The Block live performance. To end 2023 Champagne showcased his talent with a freestyle with On The Radar Radio further solidified his place as a rising luminary in the hip hop scene. “Kissed By Fire” is his latest release that celebrates his relentless pursuit of greatness.

What first got you into music?

I never made music as a kid or growing up. While in college playing football and throwing parties. I decided to make a song and while it didn’t get extremely popular it started buzzing around campus. At that point, I decided I wanted to at least shoot a music video to the song. Following the video release, I created “Jetway Records” with the slogan “Just Enjoy The Way’ and began to embark on a new career path.



Who inspired you to make music?



I can’t say there is anyone who specifically inspired me to make music, it was never my initial path.

I have begun to find inspiration on my journey, but it’s more correlated with the goals I wish to achieve, not a specific person.



How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I believe my music is a blend of a few different sub genres in hip-hop. While speaking from a first person perspective, I try to explore themes related to having fun in all aspects of life, sharing my personal triumphs, and pursuit of success through storytelling. I also try to incorporate the different elements of trap music while still having introspective lyrics that exude an aura of opulence. Whether that is an upbeat anthem or an emotional ballad that can resonate with a wide audience.



What is your creative process like?

My creative process often involves drawing inspiration from personal experiences, emotions, and current events. Being new in the music industry I really enjoy the creative process working with other producers in the studio.



Who would you most like to collaborate with?

I don’t have a dream artist collaboration. I would most like to collaborate with producers such as but not limited to808 Mafia/Southside, MikeWillMadeIt, Atl Jacob, Turbo, Alchemist, Forever Rolling, Helluva, Quay Global.



If you could go open a show for any artist who would it be?

Lil Wayne or Post Malone



What is one message you would give to your fans?

I love you! Thank you for the continued support. Through the music I hope to leave you with a few nuggets you can take with you on your personal journey. We can continue to improve our weaknesses if we are humble enough to identify them.

Regardless of what you’ve been told, achieving your dreams isn’t impossible, I’m living proof and it’s because of all your love and support. Jetway is where “legends land and dreams take flight.” Just Enjoy The WAY



How do you feel the internet has impacted the music business?

I believe the internet had a profound impact on the music business in several ways.Most importantly distribution channels, making it easier for artists such as myself to reach a global audience without the specific need for a traditional record label. With platforms like Youtube, Spotify, & Apple Music artists are now able to distribute music independently.



Which famous musicians do you admire?

There are many musicians I admire dating back to Sam Cooke & Michael Jackson.Way too many to list but I grew up a huge fan of T.I and Lil Wayne.



What is the best advice you’ve been given?

“If you can find something to be grateful for, then you can find something to look forward to.”



If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

I wish we could go back to the times when people had to actually go to the store and purchase albums. I believe it would create a separation in sales and show the impact artists truly have.



What’s next for you?

Next, dropping more music! I’ve been active in the studio and I’m extremely excited for my fans to hear what we’ve been working on. Also, performing on a few major festival stages.



As a collaboration with Wright State University my record label (Jetway Records) and I, have just completed our Marketing internship in which we collaborated with the students seeking their MBA in marketing analytics for the spring semester. We look forward to doing this again with WSU and expanding to other Universities.