Leading Web3 entertainment company Gala Music, in conjunction with Death Row Records, premiered two new songs from the iconic Hip-Hop duo Tha Dogg Pound (Daz Dillinger and Kurupt). The highly anticipated tracks “Finesse” and “Baggin U Up,” featuring Snoop Dogg and October London, are available exclusively on the Gala Music platform.

This release marks a continuation of Tha Dogg Pound’s triumphant return. In April, they dropped the single “Smoke Up” featuring Snoop Dogg, and now they’ve announced their new album, W.A.W.G. (We All We Got), which will be released on May 31, 2024, on Gala Music and other major streaming platforms. This album is their first with Snoop Dogg since their reunion in 2005 and their first on Death Row Records since their 1995 debut, Dogg Food.

Since its emergence in the early 1990s, Tha Dogg Pound has been a trendsetter and barrier-breaker in the music industry. Its collaboration with Gala Music highlights its commitment to innovation, offering fans new ways to engage with its music through Web3 technology.

Advertisement

“Gala Music is at the forefront of ushering both established and emerging artists into Web3 and introducing them to the many opportunities that exist in the space,” said Gala’s President of Music, Leila Steinberg. “And we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Death Row Records and a legendary Hip-Hop group, Tha Dogg Pound, on their first Web3 releases!”

Gala Music seamlessly integrates Web3 and music, providing a unique and immersive entertainment experience. Their relationship with Death Row Records began in 2022 with the release of Snoop Dogg’s album, Bacc on Death Row (B.O.D.R.), via Gala’s platform. Through cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, Gala Music redefines how fans connect with their favorite artists.