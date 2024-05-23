Lovesac, renowned for its revolutionary foam-filled “Sacs” and modular couches known as “Sactionals,” continues to push the boundaries of comfort and style with the unveiling of the PillowSac Accent Chair. This newest addition to the Lovesac family promises to be a household must-have, offering unparalleled comfort paired with a sleek and sophisticated design.

The PillowSac Accent Chair features a solid-wood Frame crafted from Blonde Oak, providing a sturdy foundation for the ultimate seating experience. With its upright and supportive design, the Accent Chair offers a fresh perspective on relaxation, perfect for cozying up with a book, enjoying a movie night, or tackling work-from-home tasks.

What sets the PillowSac Accent Chair apart is its customizable options, allowing homeowners to tailor their seating experience to their individual tastes. With over 150 machine-washable, changeable Covers to choose from, customers can effortlessly switch up the look of their Accent Chair to match their evolving style preferences. Additionally, hardware finishes are available in brushed brass, gunmetal grey, or brushed nickel, while strap options come in black or tan webbing, ensuring that every detail can be personalized to perfection.

Advertisement

Assembly of the PillowSac Accent Chair is quick and easy, thanks to its tool-less design. In just a few simple steps, homeowners can transform their living space into a haven of comfort and sophistication.

Shawn Nelson, CEO, and Founder of Lovesac, expressed his excitement for the newest addition to the brand’s lineup. “The PillowSac Accent Chair is truly a must-have for every home,” Nelson remarked. “With its unwavering comfort and sleek design, it offers the perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a standout piece in any room.”

In line with Lovesac’s commitment to being “Designed For Life,” the PillowSac Accent Chair is built to withstand the test of time. Its durable construction ensures that it will remain a staple in the home for years to come, adapting effortlessly to changing lifestyles and preferences.

Available online and in Lovesac showrooms, CLICK HERE for more information on the PillowSac Accent Chair. With its irresistible combination of comfort, style, and versatility, the PillowSac Accent Chair is poised to become an essential addition to every household.