The MetaMoon Music Festival, a celebration of Asian and AAPI artists and pop culture, is back for an exciting two-day event during the last weekend of September.

The festival will feature a concert at the newly renovated Brooklyn Paramount on Saturday, Sept. 28th, headlined by global superstars Eric Nam and Henry Lau. Rising artists Emei and SUNKIS will complete the lineup. This concert marks a significant milestone for Henry Lau as he makes his solo performance debut in the United States, offering fans a unique opportunity to see him live for the first time.

On Friday, Sept. 27th, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) will collaborate with MetaMoon to host the second edition of The Summit: Rise of Asian Artists and their Global Fandom. This one-day conference on Asian artists and representation in the music industry will be open to students and feature panel discussions and masterclasses by industry professionals. The event aligns with MetaMoon’s mission to spotlight Asian/AAPI talent on stage and behind the scenes. Students and emerging music executives will have the chance to network, meet peers, and explore the intersection of music and business within the most populous region in the world.

The first edition of the summit, held in Feb. 2023, brought together dynamic executives from organizations such as Ticketmaster, Sony Music Japan, and Pandora. Speakers discussed the expanding influence of Asian music, brand engagement with Asian artists, and the genre’s role in bridging cultural divides.

Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the MetaMoon Music Festival celebrates Asian artists, culture, and fans while embracing Brooklyn’s diverse communities. Registration for the Roc Nation School x MetaMoon Summit opens on Sept. 4th. A concert presale starts May 22nd and a general sale via Ticketmaster starts May 24th.

For more information, visit www.metamoonfest.com.