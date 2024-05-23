Globally renowned artist and music producer Leland Tyler Wayne, known professionally as Metro Boomin, along with leaders from Rung for Women and Amazon Access, presented checks totaling $100,000 to five local nonprofits yesterday. The funds aim to support these organizations’ ongoing work in improving the lives of women and children in the St. Louis area.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” said Metro. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

The recipients receiving $20,000 include Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, The Haven of Grace, The Little Bit Foundation, and Parents as Teachers. These grants will directly aid individual women by reducing debt and covering essential expenses such as childcare, rent, and utilities.

Advertisement

“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Leslie Gill, President of Rung. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”

The funds were raised during the Leslie Joanne Soirée holiday event hosted by Metro Boomin at Rung in December and presented by Amazon Access. Additionally, Metro hosted ‘Metro Boomin Night’ during the May 20th Cardinals game, where he played a pre-game outdoor music set and threw the first pitch, contributing to a 6-3 win for the home team. Metro also brought 45 kids from the Sankofa House to join in the celebration and give back.

Fans who purchased a special Theme Ticket received an exclusive Metro Boomin bobblehead. A portion of each ticket sold was donated to Rung for Women, which offers comprehensive support services for women in St. Louis. Rung is acting as a fiduciary agent as Metro establishes his independent nonprofit foundation.

For more information, visit Rung for Women.