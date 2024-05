NBA Champion and entrepreneur Kyle Kuzma attended the Le Comte De Monte-Cristo red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. Kuzma was accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, model Winnie Harlow.

Kuzma looked stylish in an elegant ARMANI suit, perfectly complementing Harlow’s stunning ensemble. The couple turned heads as they posed for photos, showcasing their fashion-forward style and strong presence at the prestigious event.