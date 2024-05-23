It looks like 50 Cent’s nonstop trolling of his arch-rival Diddy is paying dividends. He just scored a big win for his much-hyped documentary film project based on the beleaguered Bad Boy mogul’s legal drama.

TMZ reported first that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s “Diddy Do It” will be a multi-part documentary. Word is Netflix won out on a hotly contested bidding war to secure the rights to the project.

With the sexual assault allegations piling up against Diddy, the horrific video that surfaced, and the new claim that just came to light Tuesday, this documentary is shaping up to be one for the ages. Sadly, we recognize the alleged and confirmed victims, namely Cassie Ventura, who were all brave enough to speak out against Combs, may be subjected to reliving their nightmares with so much attention being given to projects like Jackson’s documentary.

“Diddy Do It” is being produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios. Several networks and, get this, all of the streaming platforms were vying for the rights to the multi-part series. It looks like the series is poised to premiere on the world’s biggest streamer soon, but no date has been announced.

What’s wild is that Diddy’s drama unfolds in real time. Just Tuesday, Combs was hit with yet another civil suit. Yes, again. Model Crystal McKinney has come forward accusing Diddy of a sexual assault dating back to 2003.

With Diddy’s so-called apology going down last week after the revelation of hotel security footage, one has to ask: Is 50 going to include all of this breaking news in the documentary, or is it already in the can? I guess we’ll have to wait and see on Netflix.