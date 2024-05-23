Normani has released “Dopamine (First Dose),” the official trailer for her highly anticipated album, Dopamine, set to drop via RCA Records on June 14, 2024. This album marks a daring new chapter for the 27-year-old artist as she fully embraces and celebrates her sexuality, showcasing her journey into divine femininity.

The teaser opens with Normani seductively answering a phone, saying, “Hello hotline 1:59? Here to satisfy your deepest, darkest, wildest desires. No rules, no restrictions, just straight dopamine.” The scene transitions to Normani dancing provocatively in lingerie with a love interest, as her latest single with Gunna, “1:59,” plays, featuring interspersed visuals of both artists. The teaser also gives a glimpse of her upcoming single “Candy Paint,” featuring Normani on a silver rocket with her body painted silver, echoing the album cover where she poses on a black rocket. This visual creatively encapsulates the essence of Dopamine.

Normani’s upcoming album represents a season of liberation and freedom, celebrating her journey to this pivotal moment. Dopamine will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 14, 2024. Fans can pre-save the album at wheresthedamnalbum.com.

