Reebok Teams Up with HYMNE for Bold Sneaker Redesign

Reebok, the iconic sports culture brand, has announced an exciting collaboration with Los Angeles-based design studio HYMNE. The partnership has resulted in a striking reimagining of two of Reebok’s most iconic sneakers: the Classic Nylon Plus and Club C. The SS24 HYMNE x Reebok footwear collection will be available exclusively on hymnestudio.com starting May 28.

Founded in 2016 by designer and creative director Jide Osifeso, HYMNE is known for its high-quality materials, subversive culture, and modern craftsmanship. Initially launched as a design studio, HYMNE evolved into a full collection by 2019, with Osifeso contributing to Reebok’s creative efforts.

The first installment of this ongoing collaboration features HYMNE’s unique design language. Their take on the Classic Nylon Plus introduces a completely rebuilt upper with a knit base and extruding molded foam elements, creating a non-conventional, disproportionate shape. Similarly, HYMNE’s Club C iteration features a mixed leather and suede upper with the same distinctive molded foam elements.

Advertisement

The campaign captures the theme of structural re-creation, set within a home remodeling environment, emphasizing the collection’s innovative spirit.