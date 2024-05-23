THE CHI scored its best premiere ever on Paramount+ with Showtime, attracting nearly 2 million total viewers across platforms. This marks a 4% increase since the last season’s first-half premiere, setting a new record in streaming viewership.

Viewership rose by a strong 11% in the first week within the initial three days. Social media engagement surged dramatically, with an impressive 421% increase in social viewership (8 million) and a 380% boost in engagement (368,000) over the first seven days. The show also garnered over 500,000 new followers since the last season, highlighting its growing popularity and fan base.

These numbers underscore the series’ continued success and expanding audience, solidifying THE CHI as a major hit on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Paramount+ has renewed The Chi for Season 7, ahead of the forthcoming premiere of the second half of the sixth season.

Get this: the first half of Season 6 was the series’ most-streamed season to date. Regarding numbers, it was streamed 25 percent more than the fifth season. Season 7 kicks off production this month in the Chi, pun intended.

“Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”

Lena Waithe created and executive produced The Chi, which is also executive produced by Common, “is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.” The cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.

The wide range of stars in recurring and guest star roles include Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray, Daniel J. Watts, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

Additional executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, and Rishi Rajani. Executive producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are the Season 6 co-showrunners. Co-executive producers are Naomi Funabashi and Resheida Brady. Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield, who are producers, directed multiple Season 6 episodes.