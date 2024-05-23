On this day in Hip Hop history, Oakland rap duo The Luniz released their best selling single to date, “I Got 5 On It” from their debut album Operation: Stackola. Although the remainder of the group’s career was not one of much merit, this single was an international hit and is still considered a timeless track of the genre.

Over the years this song has become one of Hip Hop’s stoner anthems. Aside from its West Coast flavor and smoke filled video, the song itself is about a situation that any weed-smoke is familiar with. The record received a ridiculously positive commercial reception ranking #1 in Netherlands, #2 in Germany, #3 in the UK and #8 in the United States. The single also made top ten appearances on the charts of 10 other countries and was certified platinum in the year of its release selling 1,000,000 copies before October 31, 1995.