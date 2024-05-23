In a celebration of athleticism, empowerment, and diversity, tennis legend Venus Williams has been immortalized as a Barbie doll, joining the esteemed ranks of female athletes honored by Mattel for Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

Announced in a press release by Mattel on Wednesday, the new Barbie doll captures the essence of Williams in action on the tennis court, adorned in a white tennis dress and visor, complete with matching sneakers and her trademark gold hoop earrings. Holding a racket, the doll embodies Williams’ fierce determination and unwavering spirit on the court.

Reflecting on the honor, Williams expressed her gratitude, stating, “Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos.” She continued, “I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.”

Williams is among nine female athletes from around the world to be honored with their own Barbie dolls as part of Mattel’s ongoing commitment to celebrating women in sports. Joining Williams in this prestigious lineup are Olympic champion boxer Estelle Mossely (France), paratriathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez (Spain), swimmer Federica Pellegrini (Italy), gymnast Alexa Moreno (Mexico), Olympic gymnast Rebeca Andrade (Brazil), and soccer star Mary Fowler (Australia).

Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel, expressed pride in welcoming these athletes to the Barbie Inspiring Women line. “After welcoming Kristi Yamaguchi to our Barbie Inspiring Women line last month, we are proud to continue fueling the momentum surrounding women in sports by welcoming these nine athletes as our newest role models,” Berger stated. She emphasized the significance of these dolls as embodiments of passion, empowerment, and individuality, highlighting their potential to inspire young girls worldwide.

“The sports one-of-a-kind role model dolls serve as an embodiment of our shared values of passion, empowerment, and individuality,” Berger added. “By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality.”

Through the creation of these dolls, Mattel reaffirms its commitment to promoting inclusivity and representation in the realm of toys and entertainment. By honoring the achievements and contributions of female athletes like Venus Williams, Barbie continues to inspire future generations of girls to believe in themselves and reach for the stars, both on and off the court.