The annual gathering of Prince fans, known as Celebration, is returning to Paisley Park and various venues throughout Minneapolis from June 20-24, 2024. This year’s event coincides with the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain and will feature themed programming throughout the weekend.

In partnership with First Avenue, Paisley Park will present The Revolution—Wendy, Lisa, Bobby Z, Brownmark, and Dr. Fink—performing in honor of the Purple Rain milestone. These historic concerts will take place at the legendary First Avenue on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. Morris Day, New Power Generation, and many more artists are also set to perform during the festivities.

“We are excited to have the Revolution return to Minneapolis to celebrate Prince and the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain! Along with Morris Day, we will celebrate Prince and his iconic history! Join us and Let’s Go Crazy!,” said Bobby Z, Drummer of The Revolution.

Advertisement

L Londell McMillan added, “We continue to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the greatest works ever created, Purple Rain, 40 years later. Celebration 2024 marks the beginning of a year-long series of events honoring Prince and his magnum opus.”

The weekend will be packed with activities, including an all-day block party in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, June 22. Fans can also look forward to conversations and themed panels, DJ dance parties, screenings of HD films from the Purple Rain era, and additional surprises. Continuing Prince’s legacy of nurturing new talent, the event will feature New Artist Showcases spotlighting emerging artists.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy special experiences such as a VIP boat cruise on Lake Minnetonka, exclusive tours of new exhibits, VIP lounge access, and more.

For the latest information on ticketing and programming, visit Paisley Park’s official site.