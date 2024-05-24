Last night, multi-platinum artist, Grammy-nominated fashion icon, and philanthropist Coi Leray attended an exclusive Off-White “THE RETREAT” event in New York City. The event celebrated the brand’s upcoming “BRB” lifestyle sneaker release.

Dressed by Off-White, Leray sported a relaxed pinstripe two-piece short ensemble paired with Off-White sneakers. Her stylish appearance at the event comes as she prepares to release her highly-anticipated EP, Lemon Cars, this Friday.

Leray’s presence added star power to the exclusive gathering, highlighting her influence in both the music and fashion industries.

Advertisement