Jeannie Mai is thanking Cassie for speaking out against Diddy. Mai previously accused Jeezy of domestic violence in their marriage. Hitting the comments of Cassie’s Instagram post, Mai wrote:

“In every echo of your bravery, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence. Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light.”

Cassie issued a thank you message for the kind words and support that she has received after a video of Diddy assaulting her went viral.

Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I ma better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.



Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out fo a situation that you were powerless in.



I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.



This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.



Love always,

Cassie

Jeezy denied allegations of domestic abuse and child neglect levied on him by Jeannie Mai. Hitting Instagram, Jeezy released a statement.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” Jeezy wrote to social media. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Complex notes Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence in court documents, stating he abused her four different times, including choking her and pushing her down stairs at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco in April 2022. Mai also stated Jeezy punched her in the face weeks after she gave birth.

You can see Jeezy’s response below.