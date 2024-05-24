Kelly Rowland is providing context to viral images of her engaged in a heated moment with security at Cannes Film Festival.

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened,” Rowland told the AP. “I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

“And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

Cameras at the Cannes Film Festival picked up Kelly Rowland confronting security guards on the red carpet.

While on the carpet for the European film Marcello Mio, Rowland was being led by a woman guard, whom she had a message for. The guard’s response seemed to irk Rowland, who then gave her a piece of her mind.

You can see the stills and the video below.