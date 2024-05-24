GRAMMY-nominated and chart-topping Jamaican artist Shenseea has just released her highly anticipated sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records. The album, now available for streaming, features an array of special guest artists, including Wizkid, Coi Leray, Anitta, Masicka, and Di Genius, offering a vibrant mix of rhythms and genres that reinforce Shenseea’s distinctive sound.

Speaking about the creation of her new album, Shenseea shared, “This album was curated with timeless records that appeal to many cultures. Still maintaining my Jamaican authenticity, I infused my affinity for other genres such as Pop and R&B. My fans will find summer anthems and songs to bring them motivation, joy, and inspiration. I’m excited to share this with the world!”

Executive produced by the chart-topping hip-hop producer London on Da Track, Never Gets Late Here masterfully blends Shenseea’s signature deejaying and dancehall patterns with elements of hip hop, R&B, and pop across its fourteen tracks. The album opens with the stirring ballad “Face Lift,” showcasing Shenseea’s powerhouse vocals, which balance out her quickfire patois on tracks like “Hit & Run,” “Tap Out,” and “Na Na.”

Among the album’s highlights is the summer-ready anthem “Red Flag,” featuring Brazilian megastar Anitta, and the glossy R&B track “Work Me Out,” featuring Wizkid, which closes out the album with an insatiable hook. Shenseea’s versatility and songwriting prowess shine throughout the album, creating infectious melodies that result in a truly unique body of work.

To celebrate the release of Never Gets Late Here, Shenseea also dropped the official video for the new track “Flava” featuring Coi Leray. The video, shot in Kingston, Jamaica, during carnival season, captures the vibrant and energetic spirit of the song.

Watch the video below.

Listen to the album now: Never Gets Late Here

Shenseea — Never Gets Late Here Album Tracklist

Face Lift (Intro) Hit & Run ft. Masicka & Di Genius Tap Out Neva Neva Die For You Keep A Place Dolla Loyalty Flava ft. Coi Leray NaNa Red Flag ft. Anitta Stars Heaven On Earth Work Me Out ft. Wizkid

Watch the video for “Flava” featuring Coi Leray here: Flava Video

With Never Gets Late Here, Shenseea continues to push boundaries and showcase her growth as an artist, delivering a compelling mix of genres that are sure to resonate with fans worldwide.