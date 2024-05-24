PinkPantheress has unveiled her latest single, “Turn it up,” now available via Warner Records UK. Written and produced by the artist herself, “Turn it up” showcases her signature saccharine vocals over a soft, pulsating beat. The track draws inspiration from Selena’s “Dreaming of You” and tells the story of Maria and her love interest through captivating melodies.

“Turn it up” comes on the heels of PinkPantheress’ successful Capable of Love tour, which concluded with a sold-out show at Alexandra Palace. The tour received critical acclaim, with The Guardian and NME both awarding her performance four-star reviews.

“Super excited to share my first release of 2024, turn it up, so proud to pay homage to a beautiful song and i hope the people love it too,” said PinkPantheress

Advertisement

As summer begins, PinkPantheress is set to take the stage at various festivals across the US and Europe. Following her festival appearances, she will join Olivia Rodrigo on the US leg of Rodrigo’s GUTS tour. August marks an exciting milestone as PinkPantheress makes her debut performance in Japan. Later, she will headline London’s Field Day festival, a significant highlight of her career.

The year will conclude with PinkPantheress joining Coldplay for the Australia and New Zealand leg of their World of Spheres tour. Fans worldwide can look forward to experiencing her enchanting live performances throughout 2024.