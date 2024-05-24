Multi-platinum artist Russ has dropped his latest single, “Best Friend,” featuring Melii. The track, released ahead of his forthcoming tour, showcases a modern twist on the 2000s classic “Baby, I’m Back” by Baby Bash and Akon.

Produced by Boi-1da, Fierce, and BDRM, “Best Friend” blends Russ and Melii’s dynamic vocals with the iconic nostalgic beat, creating a fresh and captivating sound. The song’s release builds anticipation for Russ’ fans as he prepares to hit the road.

On the release of “Best Friend” Russ shares, “Boi1da sent me this beat and I knew it was the one. Baby Bash and Akon’s “Baby, I’m Back” was one of my favorite songs as a kid, so when I heard the sample, jumping on this track was a no brainer. Melii has one of the coolest tones and deliveries and I’ve been waiting for the perfect song to send to her. I flew to NYC and we recorded her verse in person. We’re going on tour together this summer and we’re going to perform this every night.”

