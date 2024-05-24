Sexyy Red turns up the heat with her new mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, released today via Rebel/gamma. Executively produced by Tay Keith and Drumatized, the mixtape features the Billboard-charting hit “Get It Sexyy” and includes collaborations with Drake, Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It, and VonOff1700.

In Sexyy We Trust showcases Sexyy Red’s fun-loving spirit and unyielding sense of self, offering a refreshing break from respectability politics. This new project follows an exciting start to 2024, which saw her reaching new Billboard milestones, racking up five BET Awards nominations, and welcoming her second child in February.

The mixtape, the official follow-up to her acclaimed 2023 release Hood Hottest Princess, spans 14 tracks filled with engaging anthems, raw lyrics, and chantable choruses. Highlights include the latest duet with Drake, “U My Everything,” a follow-up to their viral hit “Rich Baby Daddy,” and collaborations with Tay Keith, such as the titanic banger “Ova Bad,” and the explicit ode “Awesome Jawsome.”

Other notable tracks include “Outside,” a minimalist, uptempo banger produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, “Lick Me,” a sensual back-and-forth with Lil Baby, and “Sexyy Love Money,” featuring VonOff1700.