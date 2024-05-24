Two days after a thrilling last-second comeback in Game 1, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics dominated Game 2, securing a 126-110 victory and a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals as the series shifts to Indianapolis.

Brown matched his playoff career-high with 40 points, spearheading Boston’s offensive charge. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White each contributed 23 points, with Tatum scoring 11 in the decisive fourth quarter and White sinking four three-pointers. Jrue Holiday added a double-double with 15 points and ten assists, ensuring a well-rounded team performance.

Tatum’s scoring in this playoff run has been remarkable, marking his fifth playoff with over 300 points. In reaching this milestone, he joins Celtics legends Larry Bird (six times), Kevin McHale, Sam Jones, and John Havlicek (five times each). Brown is just three points shy of joining this elite group.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 10 points for the Pacers and provided eight assists before exiting the game with 3:44 left in the third quarter due to injury.

The series moves to Indianapolis, where the Pacers will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday. The Pacers boast a perfect 6-0 record at home this postseason, while the Celtics remain unbeaten on the road with a 4-0 record.