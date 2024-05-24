Trump Hosts Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow at Bronx Rally One Year After Their 140-Count Indictment

Trump found some rappers to take a bag and stand next to him on stage. At a Bronx rally, Trump brought out Sheff G and Sleepy Hollow.

Sheff G tried his best to make a speech, saying people will “whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures.” Sleepy simpled let off a MAGA. And both of them were swept right off the publicity stunt stage.

Interesting co-sign for Trump. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were of over 32 alleged gang members arrested in a 140-count indictment in New York on May 16, 2023. This is a fun way to celebrate the one year anniversary.

According to the New York Daily News, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow treated fellow gang members to a splurging dinner at a Manhattan steak house in celebration of a 2020 shooting executred at Prospect Lefferts Gardens that killed 23-year-old Theodore Senior and injured five mores.

In addition, one of the members was awarded with a new custom gold chain referencing the street the dead man was from. According to NYPD Deputy Chief Jason Savino, the members wore matching outfits during their visit to the steakhouse.

24-year-old Sheff G, born Michael Williams, and 23-year-old, Sleepy Hollow, born Tegan Chambers, and 30 additional gang members were connected to 27 occasions of violence, which included at minium a dozen shootings. The arrested men and women are alleged members of 8 Trey Crips and 9 Way gangs.

“Sheff G is not a wannabe drill rapper. He is a legitimate person who made it good. He has gold records, he’s made a lot of money. He rented a very large house, some may call it a mansion, in Short Hills, N.J.,” Gonzalez said.

He added, “He [Sheff G] used his fame and fortune to elevate gang violence in Brooklyn.”

The investigation began after the Gardens shooting, sparked by social media disses between G and a Folk Nation gang-affiliated rapper. The shooting was executed in partnership of 8 Trey and 9 way. Authorities revealed a text message from Sheff G’s sister Williams’ stated members of the rival gangs needed “to get hit or killed.” Sheff G asked for receipts to show the executed shooting, receiving images fo the victim and news articles.

Additional acts of violence in the report include a retaliation shooting at Sheff G’s mansion. Sheff G driving to Flatbush with shooters and executing another retaliation shooting, and the kidnapping and beating of a man who is believed to have gave up Sheff G’s home location.

Sheff G was already in custody, serving two years for gun possession. He was originally slated to be released in June. The new indictment holds charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, weapon possession, assault and gang assault.