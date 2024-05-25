Nicki Minaj Released from Law Enforcement in The Netherlands After Detained for Suspicion of Drugs

Nicki Minaj shared a video of being arrested in the Netherlands. In an Instagram Live from the Netherlands airport, Minaj showed where one of the members of law enforcement stated she was being arrested for “carrying drugs.”

After asking for legal representation, Minaj entered the police van. A previous video showed her items were seized for search.

On Instagram, Minaj stated, “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show.”

The Netherlands law enforcement later revealed a “41-year-old American woman” was released on “suspicion of exporting soft drugs.”

Zojuist hebben wij een 41-jarige Amerikaanse vrouw in vrijheid gesteld die we vanmiddag op Schiphol hebben aangehouden op verdenking van uitvoer van softdrugs. De verdachte heeft na overleg met het Openbaar Ministerie een geldboete gekregen en kan haar weg vervolgen. pic.twitter.com/FXuTWmtVnt — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) May 25, 2024

Minaj provided details online, revealing that weed belonging to her security was found, and filming ticked off their team.

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024