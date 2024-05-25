Nicki Minaj shared a video of being arrested in the Netherlands. In an Instagram Live from the Netherlands airport, Minaj showed where one of the members of law enforcement stated she was being arrested for “carrying drugs.”


After asking for legal representation, Minaj entered the police van. A previous video showed her items were seized for search.

On Instagram, Minaj stated, “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show.”

The Netherlands law enforcement later revealed a “41-year-old American woman” was released on “suspicion of exporting soft drugs.”

Minaj provided details online, revealing that weed belonging to her security was found, and filming ticked off their team.

