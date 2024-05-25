Giant Trading Card Honoring Baseball Legend Leroy “Satchel” Paige was unveiled at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced a collaboration with FOX Sports and Fanatics Collectibles ahead of this summer’s special presentation of MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues. The collaboration featured an unveiling of a giant trading card, honoring Negro Leagues legend Satchel Paige, at the museum. This card is the first of four baseball legends featured during a promotional tour at select Major League Baseball games and tourist destinations throughout May and June, and will also include Josh Gibson, Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays.

The giant trading cards, featuring the Negro Leagues greats, stand 24×16 ft and weigh in at 8,000 lbs. They were masterfully sketched by former MLB player Micah Johnson using only his fingers, charcoal sticks, an eraser, and a paint roller. The tour, which fittingly kicked off at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, only builds the anticipation for the one-of-a-kind matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants on Thursday, June 20 that will be played at historic Rickwood Field, America’s oldest ballpark located in Birmingham, and televised nationally on FOX.

“The greats of the Negro Leagues are larger-than-life figures in American history and the history of the great game of baseball and it is only fitting to have a larger-than-life unveiling at the Negro League Baseball Museum,” said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “We would like to thank our friends at FOX Sports, Fanatics Collectibles, and Major League Baseball for keeping the spirit of Black baseball alive.”

“We are honored to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the Negro Leagues and its players with this one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life activation,” said FOX Sports President of Marketing, Robert Gottlieb. “And we couldn’t be more grateful to have the opportunity to launch this tour at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, providing fans a unique access point to uncover a deeper knowledge and understanding of the league and its history.”

The unveiling also featured a one-hour public activation window that offered immersive experiences, including brand ambassadors and unique photo ops. To kick off the public activation, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick and former MLB player and artist Micah Johnson led Kansas City Royals MLB Urban Youth Academy athletes and media through a tour of the museum before walking to nearby Buck O’Neil Tribute Park for the special unveiling.