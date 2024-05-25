This summer, The Dominick hotel, in collaboration with ResortPass and hosted by Nicole Richie, has ushered in the season with the grand reopening of their “Terrace on 7” rooftop oasis. On May 15th, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, guests were treated like royalty at the exclusive Summer Wednesday event, celebrating the vibrant start of summer in New York City.

Terrace on 7, now officially open for the season, offers a luxurious indoor-outdoor retreat complete with exclusive cabanas and sun loungers. The terrace features an outpost of El Ta’koy, an Asian-Hawaiian culinary concept that tantalizes taste buds with seafood and vegetable-forward dishes. Guests also indulged on large-format cocktails crafted with rum, tequila, and mezcal, perfect for sharing under the summer sun.

Adding to the opulence, the award-winning Sisley-Paris Spa offers an exclusive menu of spa treatments designed to be enjoyed poolside. Attendees of the event experienced a taste of these lavish amenities while enjoying music, light bites from El Ta’koy’s menu, and seasonal cocktails.

Despite the rain, the celebration didn’t lose its charm. The event seamlessly transitioned from the rooftop Terrace on 7 to the SoHi event space on the 46th floor of The Dominick hotel. The change in venue didn’t dampen the spirits, as guests continued to enjoy the luxury ambiance. Cool Sage and crystal flower bundles and soothing spa treatments, including ear seeding from the Sisley-Paris Spa, ensured that everyone remained relaxed and rejuvenated throughout the week.

This summer, The Dominick and ResortPass promise a season filled with luxury and relaxation. Don’t miss out on the sumptuous vibes at The Dominick’s Terrace on 7 – the perfect urban oasis to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.