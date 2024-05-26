In a surprising revelation, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron admitted to leaking the news about Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance concert film. This confession comes on the heels of a successful but tightly guarded release of Taylor Swift’s Eras concert film, a secret AMC managed to keep under wraps.

Adam Aron’s comments, reported by Variety, highlight the theater chain’s ambitious plans to release “two to three” concert films annually. To support this vision, AMC has bolstered its distribution team, a move that has not sat well with traditional Hollywood studios. These studios feel AMC is stepping into their territory, especially since AMC had exclusive advance knowledge of both the Swift and Beyoncé films, allowing the chain to sell tickets before any competitors.

“We couldn’t blow Taylor’s secret,” Aron explained, emphasizing the strategic importance of maintaining confidentiality. “And those theater chains who groused to you? They grossed $100 million in ticket sales. It’s not like they sold diddly.”

However, the rollout of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film did not go as smoothly. To prevent a repeat of the tightly-held secret surrounding Swift’s film, AMC gave its competitors an early, super-secret heads-up about the Beyoncé film’s impending release. Despite these precautions, Aron lamented, “At least half a dozen movie circuits leaked the news. Beyoncé was seriously thinking about not doing the movie at all because the secret was blown. So, they didn’t keep their word.”

This breach of trust reportedly led to significant frustration and nearly jeopardized the release of Beyoncé’s film. The fallout underscores the challenges AMC faces in balancing its role as both an exhibitor and a distributor. While AMC’s foray into film distribution represents a bold expansion of its business model, it also highlights the tension between the theater chain and its Hollywood partners.

Despite these challenges, Aron remains committed to AMC’s new direction. The company’s strategy of releasing concert films aims to attract diverse audiences and boost ticket sales. By leveraging the popularity of iconic artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, AMC hopes to redefine the theater-going experience and sustain its relevance in an evolving entertainment landscape.

The success of Swift’s Eras concert film, which grossed significant ticket sales, demonstrates the potential of this approach. However, the mixed reception to the handling of Beyoncé’s film highlights the delicate balance AMC must maintain with its industry partners.