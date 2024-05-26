Diddy Reportedly Believes an Agenda is Behind the Release of Hotel Assault Video

Word from behind the walls of Diddy states the Bad Boy mogul is pointing to an “agenda” against him. The report comes from The New York Post in reaction to the video of Diddy’s assault on Cassie in a hotel in 2016.

A source stated Diddy is “incensed” about the video release.

“He insists it doesn’t tell the full story about what happened,” the insider stated. “Not that he’s excusing it, but he says that it’s a selected video.

“It’s his position that there was an agenda in releasing the video when it was released. But ultimately, he knows that his big concern is the raids on his house; the Cassie video is just a distraction.”

Additionally, Diddy is the subject of yet another lawsuit from a woman. According to TMZ, model Crystal McKinney met Diddy at Men’s Fashion Week in 2003 when she was 22.

According to McKinney, Diddy invited her to the studio, where she engaged in drinking and smoking weed, which she believes was laced with narcotics, leading to her being disorientated.

That moment was followed by being forced into a bathroom, where she was then forced to perform oral sex, eventually losing consciousness and waking up in a taxi.

McKinney stated she was subjected to a modeling industry blackball and attempted suicide in 2004.

McKinney says her suit was inspired by Cassie’s and the feeling of having “a moral obligation to speak up.”