Legendary singer Patti LaBelle celebrated her 80th birthday today, May 24th, kicking off the festivities with a surprise blowout party in New York City on May 23rd. The event, held at The Glasshouse in Manhattan, was attended by a star-studded lineup of friends, family, and VIPs.


Among the notable guests were Whoopi Goldberg, Gladys Knight, Nona Hendryx, Debbie Allen, Gayle King, Sherri Shepherd, Tamron Hall, Tamar Braxton, Tina Knowles, Lee Daniels, Deon Cole, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ledisi, Andy Cohen, Joy-Ann Reid, Sway Calloway, JB Smoove, Carol Alt, Avery Wilson, Ty Hunter, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins, Mona Scott-Young, Bevy Smith, Emmy-winning makeup artist Sam Fine, and celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright.

Fondly known as The Godmother of Soul, LaBelle is a Grammy-winning singer, entertainer, actress, author, and entrepreneur. Her illustrious career spans over 60 years, during which she has sold more than 50 million records, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. LaBelle has also penned best-selling books and cookbooks and founded the Patti’s Good Life lifestyle brand, which offers a range of acclaimed desserts, frozen foods, breakfast items, beverages, condiments, and housewares.

Sponsors, including Brooklyn Dumpling Chop House, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Diageo, Patti’s Good Life, Rise Bakery, Walmart, and ZPAC, supported the celebratory event.

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine.

