Not a great way to go into the Memorial holiday weekend for Sean Kingston because his home in South Florida just got raided by police and a SWAT team on Thursday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Carey Codd, confirmed to multiple media outlets that detectives and the Davie Police SWAT team “served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches” following an investigation.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kingston’s 62-year-old mother, Janice Turner, on multiple “fraud and theft charges.” Yikes. According to Local News 10, the “Beautiful Girls” singer was not at the property during the raid.

Details surrounding Turner’s arrest and whether Kingston will face charges remain unclear. But this all looks horrible. Earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY, Turner was sued in a civil lawsuit by Curran Living Trust for $100,000 in unpaid rent for a different location in Florida.

Sean Kingston, who gained fame with his hit single “Beautiful Girls” in 2007, is also facing legal troubles. In February, Ver Ver Entertainment sued him for breach of contract and fraud, alleging he failed to pay for a 232-inch TV and premium sound system. The company claimed Kingston used his celebrity status, including a purported connection to Justin Bieber, to negotiate a lower price. They are seeking $30,000 and attorney fees in a trial by jury.

Attorney Dennis Card, representing Ver Ver Entertainment, spoke to Local 10 News outside the raid on Thursday. “He basically has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people. He induces them into giving him really expensive things,” Card said. “We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner.”