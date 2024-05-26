If anybody can get a verse, Sexxy Red can. The St. Louis spitter connected with the Toronto legend on her new In Sexyy We Trust mixtape. A fan online asked if sexual favors were being exchanged for Drake features, to which Sexxy replied, “Yes.”

Now, it could be a troll from Sexxy. She will give fans that energy. You can see it below, courtesy of HipHopDX.

Sexyy Red jokes about how she manages to get so many Drake features pic.twitter.com/YbN2peWlt1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 25, 2024

Drake has dropped his first post-beef bars. And guess what? They are over the BBLDrizzy beat.

Drake appears on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” single, and the beat transitions into Metro Boomin’s diss beat. Flipping it in his favor, Drake raps, “BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.”

The move may be smart because everybody was getting jabs in on Drake. With Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” challenge taking over the net, Dr. Miami is making it the soundtrack of his office. Sharing a video on TikTok, the famed plastic surgeon has one simple request: “Play it again.”

The “U My Everything” single can be found on Sexyy Red’s mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, released today via Rebel/gamma. Executively produced by Tay Keith and Drumatized, the mixtape features the Billboard-charting hit “Get It Sexyy” and includes collaborations with Drake, Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It, and VonOff1700.

In Sexyy We Trust showcases Sexyy Red’s fun-loving spirit and unyielding sense of self, offering a refreshing break from respectability politics. This new project follows an exciting start to 2024, which saw her reaching new Billboard milestones, racking up five BET Awards nominations, and welcoming her second child in February.

The mixtape, the official follow-up to her acclaimed 2023 release Hood Hottest Princess, spans 14 tracks filled with engaging anthems, raw lyrics, and chantable choruses. Highlights include the latest duet with Drake, “U My Everything,” a follow-up to their viral hit “Rich Baby Daddy,” and collaborations with Tay Keith, such as the titanic banger “Ova Bad,” and the explicit ode “Awesome Jawsome.”

Other notable tracks include “Outside,” a minimalist, uptempo banger produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, “Lick Me,” a sensual back-and-forth with Lil Baby, and “Sexyy Love Money,” featuring VonOff1700.