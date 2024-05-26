Despite battling illness and missing shootaround, Jrue Holiday played a crucial role in the Celtics’ dramatic 114-111 victory over the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Logging 38 minutes, Holiday made two pivotal plays to complete Boston’s 18-point comeback, securing a 3-0 series lead.

The Celtics’ rally marked a historic achievement, becoming only the sixth NBA team since 1997-98 to win a playoff game after trailing by 18 or more points in the second half.

Jayson Tatum delivered a stellar performance, recording 36+ points, 10+ rebounds, 8+ assists, and 2+ blocks—an unmatched feat in Celtics’ Conference Finals history. Tatum joined Charles Barkley as the only players to post such a line in Conference Finals since 1973-74. Additionally, Tatum became the youngest player to amass over 2,500 points, 800 rebounds, and 500 assists in the playoffs, joining Celtics legends Bill Russell, John Havlicek, and Paul Pierce.

Advertisement

In a game where role players shined, Andrew Nembhard and Al Horford led their teams in scoring. Nembhard, filling in for the injured Tyrese Haliburton, scored a team-high 32 points, surpassing his previous playoff career-high of 20. Horford hit a playoff career-high seven three-pointers, finishing with 23 points, including critical shots during the Celtics’ comeback.

Game 4 is set for Monday at 8 PM ET on ESPN.