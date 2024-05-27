Brandy as Cinderella Faces off With Rita Ora in New Disney+ Film ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Trailer

Brandy as Cinderella Faces off With Rita Ora in New Disney+ Film ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Trailer

R&B royalty Brandy and pop artist Rita Ora are taking their celebrity on the small screen to play fantastical characters in the new Disney+ trailer for “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

In the upcoming fantasy film, Rita Ora plays the Queen of Hearts, and she picks a fight against the magical kingdom of Auradon, and their queen, Cinderella played by Brandy who must take on Ora’s character against her threat. But get this. The journey doesn’t start and stop here. With Cinderella’s kingdom in grave danger, her daughter Chloe played by Malia Baker travels through time with the Queen of Hearts’ daughter, Red played by Kylie Cantrall.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Advertisement

Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” also stars China Ann McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell.

Jennifer Phang is directing a script penned by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh are executive producing with co-executive producers Phang and Mahita P. Simpson. Wendy S. Williams produces.

Catch “Descendants: The Rise of Red” on Disney+ July 12 and on the Disney Channel Aug. 9 at 8/7c.