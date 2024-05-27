Well, if you thought Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was going to be removed amid mounting accusations, think again. Sources say it will remain in place despite numerous calls for its removal amid his ongoing legal troubles.

Yes, the 54-year-old rapper and music mogul faces a growing number of sexual assault lawsuits, leading many people from all over the spectrum to demand the removal of his star. However, a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokesperson told TMZ that the organization is “powerless” to remove stars once installed on Hollywood Boulevard. The Chamber only has the authority to nominate, manufacture, and install stars, not to remove them.

ICYMI, Combs was honored with the 2,362nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2008, with actor Jamie Foxx introducing him at the ceremony. Foxx praised Combs, saying, “He throws the best party you’ve ever seen in your life,” and added, “This is big. This is legendary. And they’ll never be able to take this away from you.”

Despite the increasing number of lawsuits and a federal criminal investigation, Combs’ star is set to stay … For now. He has previously denied the sexual assault allegations, asserting that his accusers are seeking a “payday.” Yea, but there’s the tape …

Last week, incriminating footage emerged showing Combs violently attacking Ventura in a 2016 hotel surveillance video. Following the video’s release, Combs issued a public apology, which was met with skepticism and anger from social media users who questioned the sincerity of his remorse.

Get this: Ventura broke her silence on Thursday, urging people to “open your heart to believe victims the first time” amid accusations of lying about the abuse, including from Combs himself.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney stated they could not prosecute Combs for the assault due to the statute of limitations. Ventura had previously claimed in a now-settled lawsuit that Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage after the attack.

In the wake of the aftermath, even more women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against Combs, dating back decades. One recent lawsuit, filed by April Lampros, alleges that Combs sexually assaulted her multiple times during the 1990s and early 2000s, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. All that seemingly heinous and allegedly criminal behavior aside, his Hollywood star will remain.