Hip-Hop icon Rakim, often hailed as your ‘favorite MC’s favorite MC’ is set to make a return to the music scene this summer with a new album. Titled God’s Network: Reb7th, the project marks Rakim’s first solo release since his 2009 album The Seventh Seal. According to Kurupt, who features alongside Rakim and Masta Killa on the upcoming track “Rebirth (N.M.A),” the album is slated for release on July 26, while the single will drop on June 21.

Rakim, whose influential career began in the 1980s and 90s alongside DJ Eric B., is revered for his lyrical prowess and groundbreaking contributions to Hip-Hop. The duo’s debut album, Paid In Full, released in 1987, included iconic tracks such as “Eric B. Is President” and the title track “Paid In Full,” both of which have since become Hip-Hop classics. They followed up with three more acclaimed albums: Follow the Leader (1988), Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em (1990), and Don’t Sweat the Technique (1992).

Matthew “M80” Markoff, the executive producer of Rakim’s forthcoming project, shared insights with AllHipHop, emphasizing the significance of the album’s title and its reflection of Rakim’s enduring influence in the music industry.

Rakim recently addressed his potential induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a topic of much discussion among fans and industry insiders. Expressing his appreciation, he said, “Maybe it’ll happen this time. I feel great about it. Let me tell you, anytime anybody nominates you or thinks about you, you should feel great. I think it’s a long time coming. We’re all righteous guys and girls, so it’s on God’s time, not our time. I’d be just as appreciative if I won it the first time, so it’s great.”

When asked about the Rock Hall’s efforts to include Hip-Hop, Rakim responded with respect for their process: “Everybody can poke holes at somebody else’s operation, and I would never do that. They have their own process. I would never throw rocks at the Hall. This is their institution, they built it, so they do it their way and I respect the process.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony continues to embrace modern technology and streaming platforms. The 2024 ceremony will be broadcast live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date, and available on Hulu the next day. This follows the success of the 2023 ceremony, which was streamed live on Disney+ for the first time, reaching more than 13 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms. ABC’s New Year’s Day telecast was particularly notable, becoming the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18-49.

Rakim’s return is eagerly anticipated by fans and music lovers alike, promising a blend of classic Hip-Hop essence and fresh, innovative sounds. As the summer approaches, the release of God’s Network: Reb7th is set to be a defining moment in Hip-Hop, marking the resurgence of one of the genre’s most legendary figures.