Memphis producer Hitkidd, known for crafting beats that power hits by superstars like Moneybagg Yo and Pooh Shiesty, steps into the spotlight with his latest single, “Nott.” This banger showcases Hitkidd’s own artistry alongside the lyrical firepower of Doe Boy and Key Glock.

“Nott” is more than just a song; it’s a declaration. The title, a slang term for “not,” sets the tone for a track celebrating the unique qualities that set individuals apart. Doe Boy, fresh from collaborations with Future and Young Thug, delivers bars with effortless confidence, calling out pretenders who can’t match his relentless hustle.

Key Glock, a Memphis native and cousin of the late Young Dolph, joins the track, riding high off his acclaimed album Glockoma 2. Glock’s verses shimmer with authenticity, rapping about the dedication, talent, and drive that define a “real one.”

Hitkidd’s production on “Nott” deserves a standing ovation. The track features knocking drums and grimy basslines, creating the perfect foundation for Doe Boy and Key Glock to paint their lyrical pictures. The energy and vibe of the production instantly ignite the track.

“Nott” is an undeniable banger, a testament to Memphis hip-hop’s power and the city’s rising talent. With Doe Boy and Key Glock dropping fire verses over Hitkidd’s standout production, this track is a guaranteed hit. Keep an eye on Hitkidd – with fire like this, he’s on a straight shot to the top.