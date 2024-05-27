Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright has joined the cast of The Last of Us season 2 to portray the live-action version of Isaac, the character he voiced in the video game series. Isaac is the leader of the Washington Liberation Front, a militia group initially fighting for liberty but now facing a different battle in a post-Clicker world.

According to Deadline, Wright isn’t the only new addition to the cast. The second season will also feature Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Kaitlyn Dever, and Catherine O’Hara, alongside returning stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Additionally, Tati Gabrielle was reported to be joining the cast.

Series creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, have are enthusiastic about their commitment to please both video game fans and live-action series fans by casting the game’s voice actors in the show. Smart move. To that point, Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene in the video game, reprised her role in the first season.

Speaking about The Last of Us Part II, Druckmann told GQ, “Some of the stuff I’m most excited for [in Part 2] are the changes we’ve discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version. And I think it’s exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way.” The creators have revealed that there will be more than one season to cover the storyline in The Last of Us Part II.