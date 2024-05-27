YNW Melly appeared in court for a hearing related to his upcoming retrial. The rapper, who is charged with double murder, requested to move forward with the discovery phase, but the judge has not made a ruling as of yet. Get this: the proceedings are on hold while prosecutors appeal Judge John Murphy’s decision to suppress a documentary film they wanted to use as evidence in the trial.

The 20-minute doc, which is considered a short film in Hollywood terms, was filmed before the 2018 murders of Melly’s associates, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, and allegedly shows Melly holding a weapon and briefly mentions the murders. If this is remotely true, the state claims it proves Melly’s presence at the crime scene. Sheesh. This appeal could take months, likely causing further delays. Wild.

YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, yes, his real last name is Demons, is accused of murdering in cold blood Sakchaser and Juvy in 2018. check this out: they say he staged the incident as a drive-by shooting. Can someone explain how bullet trajectory analysis works … Anyway, his initial trial last summer ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. Wow. Someone said, nah, he’s innocent, or someone held out and said, yup, he’s guilty. Who knows, but the 24-year-old has been incarcerated since his February 2019 arrest and faces first-degree murder charges and a potential death penalty if convicted.

Recently, Melly was transferred from Broward County Jail to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, FL, marking his first move in nearly five years. That’s a long time in the jail system, not to be confused with the prison system.

In related developments, Melly’s attorneys filed a motion to exclude phone conversations between YNW Bortlen (Melly’s co-defendant), Melly, and Melly’s ex-girlfriend Mariah Hamilton from evidence. The defense argued that these conversations were “irrelevant, inadmissible hearsay” and merely “small talk.” The prosecution countered that argument by requesting access to the calls, videos, and pictures on Bortlen’s cell phone. It’s not looking good for Bortlen, who’s already on trial for his life.

YNW Melly’s case is stuck in a whirlwind of legal fights, with major delays and several motions impacting the retrial’s progress. The next steps are ambiguous at best as both sides continue to argue over key pieces of evidence.