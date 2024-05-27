Yesterday, the Sueños Music Festival took over Grant Park in Chicago for its third year, returning to a glorious and sunny Saturday afternoon. The sold-out crowd was treated to performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music.

Headliner Rauw Alejandro showcased why he is one of the most acclaimed and adventurous artists in the industry today. The Puerto Rican superstar captivated the audience with an electrifying closing performance of “PUNTO 40,” complete with shirtless choreography that left fans mesmerized.

Rising Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko impressed with her cool girl swagger, delivering hits like “Classy 101” and highlights from her new album att. She also brought out Spanish rapper and singer Bad Gyal to perform their hit single “Chulo Pt 2,” stunning the audience.

The festival’s first day featured a strong showcase of Mexican music. Heartthrob Ivan Cornejo serenaded the crowd at sunset with his heartfelt corridos, moving fans to tears. Earlier in the day, hitmaker Xavi performed at his first-ever music festival, unleashing Billboard Hot 100-charting hits like “La Diabla” and “La Víctima.”

Saturday’s show continued to thrill with Argentinian super-producer Bizarrap delivering a dazzling DJ set, while icons like Rels B and Alvaro Diaz performed songs from their brand new albums for the first time live.

The Sueños Music Festival once again proved to be an unforgettable celebration of Latin music, leaving fans eagerly anticipating next year’s event.