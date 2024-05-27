South Park spares no one, and not even Lizzo is safe. The rapper just shared her reaction to a recent episode of South Park that satirized the Ozempic weight loss drug craze by using her name and body positivity brand as an alternative solution. Yup, they did that, and you have to see her stitch reaction on her Instagram account @lizzobeeating to believe it.

On Friday (May 24), the animated comedy series released “The End of Obesity” on Paramount+. In the episode, South Park character Eric Cartman seeks a prescription for Ozempic to lose weight, but when he can’t afford the drug and his insurance won’t cover it, his doctor offers an unconventional solution … Called LIZZO. Wild.

“I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo,” the doctor says in the episode. “She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

Advertisement

In seemingly all good fun, Lizzo used the joke to her advantage and responded to the episode with a TikTok video in which she watches a portion of the episode. “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b—-,” she says in the video. “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f— to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f— I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

On a more serious note, Lizzo recently discussed her mental health amid ongoing lawsuits and public criticism. “I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months,” she wrote on Instagram. “The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience.”

Lizzo also faced scrutiny over the past year due to a harassment lawsuit filed by three former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, in August 2023. The lawsuit accuses Lizzo and her company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., of various legal wrongdoings and includes detailed allegations. In response to the lawsuit, Lizzo denied the claims on Twitter, calling them “false allegations” and “sensationalized stories.”