This past weekend, 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer Babyface kicked off his multi-night engagement at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort with electrifying performances on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Babyface took the audience back in time as he performed a curated selection of his own iconic, award-winning hits (“Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again”) as well as songs he has written and produced for renowned artists. The crowd went wild when he was joined on stage for surprise performances with Johnny Gill (“My, My, My”) and Karyn White (“Superwoman.”)

Babyface will return to Las Vegas for two more weekends in 2024 – Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. All performances are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

