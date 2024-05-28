After a 15-year absence, Grammy award winning, reggae icon Buju Banton is set to make a triumphant return to the United States. Fans and music lovers alike can rejoice as Buju Banton, along with The Shiloh Band, will be gracing the stage at the renowned UBS Arena in New York on Saturday, July 13. This highly anticipated return of the legendary artist and philanthropist brings an air of celebration and triumph symbolizing resilience and hope for all.

Rightfully titled “Long Walk To Freedom – N.Y.” Buju Banton’s comeback is a continuation of his return to the worldwide stage, which he kicked off his world tour at home in Kingston’s famed National Stadium, which was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history with over 30,000 in attendance.

A true testament to the power of perseverance, determination of his faith and triumphant career, Buju Banton starts a new chapter of The Long Walk To Freedom journey. On Saturday July, 13th this will also be a celebration of life as Buju Banton celebrates his birthday. “I give thanks for life each day, but on this weekend, there is a special thanksgiving and I look forward to celebrating with all of my family, friends and everyone who has prayed and supported me over the years” says Buju Banton.

“It’s a true honor to witness the return of a legend, as history unfolds before our eyes once again. On January 16th 2011, we produced Buju Banton’s last concert dubbed “Before the Dawn” in Miami, Florida, his return concert Long Walk To Freedom Jamaica, and today we announce, Buju Banton’s return to U.S. concert “Long Walk to Freedom- NY”, slated for Saturday July 13th 2024. We look forward to presenting an exceptional concert as we partner with AG Consulting and Dahved Levy, whose experience in the market is profound,” says Joseph Budafuco, Buju Banton’s manager.

“From his last show at Madison Square Garden in 2008 to now first show back in New York at the UBS Arena, it is with great pleasure to be a part of history. Buju Banton is the baddest DJ ever to ride a dancehall riddim and all I can say is I won’t miss this show,” says Dahved Levy, radio personnel at WBLS and host of Long Walk To Freedom-NY.