‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Teased in New Video from Activision

In a teaser video for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on Mount Rushmore are covered with black blindfolds that collectively read “The Truth Lies.” Publisher Activision announced this new game on Thursday.

This year’s edition of Call of Duty marks a return to the globe-trotting Black Ops franchise for the first time since 2020’s Black Ops: Cold War. The announcement was inadvertently revealed hours earlier due to a full-page USA Today newspaper ad, which fans shared online before the official announcement.

A video titled “wake up (rushmore) #thetruthlies” was released, depicting a squad vandalizing Mount Rushmore at night with the blindfolds.

No release date, details on different editions, or pricing information have been disclosed yet for what the publisher describes as a “dark new chapter” in the franchise.

Activision has promised to reveal more at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on June 9 during an online Xbox Games Showcase, followed by a Black Ops 6 Direct broadcast.