Cardi B hasn’t just been eating lately, she’s been eating her haters for brunch. The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram live on Monday morning to address critics who had something to say about her appearance following a weekend performance at Drais nightclub in Las Vegas.

In the video, which was reshared by X user KollegeKidd, Cardi sits in a robe in what appears to be a luxury hotel suite while adding whip cream to a stack of pancakes and (rather sarcastically) saying, “I’m getting body-shamed. I’m so sad.”

“Everybody’s saying that I’m so fat, that my ass is so fat,” she continues with a mock cry as she cuts a bite of pancakes and continuing with “everybody hates me” before she pauses to chew and cut off more pancakes, dipping them into syrup. As she adds more whip cream, she sarcastically asks herself “what am I going to do?” before returning to her brunch.

Advertisement

Most X users were quick to come to Cardi’s defense, stating that she looked great in her performance while others noted that the criticism wasn’t about her weight, but about her reported plastic surgeries, which some claim have led to her body looking “artificial.”

Either way, she didn’t appear to be too upset and made no apologies for rocking a full-length bodysuit while performing over the weekend in Sin City.