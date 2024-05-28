Dear Fathers, a leading hub at the intersection of fatherhood and culture, is excited to announce the expansion of their popular celebrity fatherhood podcast with their first live episode. This momentous event will feature Hip Hop mogul and entrepreneur Master P and his son Mercy Miller. The special episode will take place in Downtown Houston on June 3, 2024.

The Dear Fathers Podcast serves as a safe space for Black men to have authentic conversations about navigating the complexities of fatherhood. With over 5 million social media impressions monthly, the platform has become a vital resource for Black fathers seeking community and support.

This live event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with other fathers as they explore themes of fatherhood, manhood, mental health, generational wealth, and more. Master P and Mercy’s participation will allow Dear Fathers to provide their engaging and relatable content to a broader audience.

Previous notable interviews on the Dear Fathers Podcast include NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, Rapper Pusha T, NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, Actor Kel Mitchell, Comedian Chico Bean, Actor Isaiah John, and many more!