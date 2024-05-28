Memorial Day usually serves as the unofficial launch of the summer blockbuster season, but 2024 has bucked the trend. The latest Mad Max installment, Furiosa, hit theaters with high expectations, yet the weekend proved disappointing, posting the worst holiday weekend numbers in three decades.

Furiosa took in $31 million in ticket sales over the long weekend, barely edging out Garfield. Despite the film’s high-profile release and star-studded cast, it fell short of box office projections, reflecting a broader trend of underwhelming Memorial Day openings.The poor performance of Furiosa signals a rocky start for the summer movie season, raising concerns about the viability of traditional blockbuster releases in an evolving entertainment landscape. As theaters look to rebound, the industry will closely watch upcoming releases for signs of recovery.With moviegoers seemingly hesitant to return to cinemas, the summer of 2024 faces an uphill battle to rekindle the magic of past blockbuster seasons.