On this date in 1968, Richard Simpson, who is better known in the Hip Hop world as Chubb Rock, was born in Brooklyn, New York. The scholarly emcee, who once attended an Ivy League college, left his secondary education to pursue his music career.

Chub Rock entered the game in the late 80s through is cousin “Hitman” Howie Tee, who is highly recognized for his work with R&B groups Whistle and Coor Me Badd as well as creating the bet for Special Ed’s timeless classic “I Got It Made”. During the same time, Chub offerde up his debut album And The Winner Is… in 1989, led by the singles “Caught Up” and “Ya Bad Chubbs”. His real mainstream recognition came with his 1991 smash hit “Treat ‘Em Right”, which also appeared on the Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare soundtrack.

Chubb Rock moved to Atlanta and joined a radio show hosted by Silas “SiMan Baby” Alexander on Atlanta’s Majic 107.5/97.5. On October 26, 2018, they left the station and later started a syndicated afternoon radio show.

Salute to Chubbs on his 55th born day wishing him many more!!